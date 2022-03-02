Nigeria: How We're Battling Insecurity in Sokoto - Tambuwal

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has given insight into how the state is battling insecurity, saying among others, his administration is providing necessary support to security agencies to enhance their operations in protecting the people of the state.

Tambuwal told newsmen in Sokoto, that though issues of security were basically the responsibility of the Federal Government, the state government was providing key supports to the security agencies.

He said such supports included providing the agencies with the logistics, operational vehicles and allowances on special operations in the state.

"There is nothing security agencies in Sokoto State have requested from us in terms of support that we have not provided. In the last four or five years, we have provided not less than 500 vehicles to security personnel in Sokoto State.

"As I said, we have paid all allowances, nothing is outstanding. Whenever they are having operations here, we support them. We normally give them their monthly security support. So we are doing our best and you can verify this claim.

"We have been building and we are still building new police stations in the state and renovating existing ones. Virtually, all the divisional offices have been renovated and we are building new ones for them across the state," Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal added that the state government is also providing necessary support to security agencies on intelligence gathering, including ensuring that the right equipment are obtained and applied in protecting people of the state.

"We are giving the military support to procure drones, and we are doing same with the Department of State Services."

The governor also disclosed that, as part of efforts to enhance security in the state, the Sokoto government has stablished a Tenancy Regulatory Commission for proper documentation of occupiers of properties within the state.

He said when fully operational, the commission will go a long way to promote security in the state.

"The purpose, for instance, is that anybody who is renting a property in Sokoto state will be properly documented, including the person's fingerprints.

"We will have your passport deposited with the commission. Should anything happen, it would be easy for security agencies to trace the person," Tambuwal said