South Africa: Charge Zuma, Mokonyane and Mantashe for Bosasa Graft, State Capture Report Recommends

analysis

Law enforcement authorities should investigate senior ANC leaders including Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane on corruption charges related to the inherently corrupt company Bosasa, found acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Part 3 of his report from the State Capture Inquiry.

Evidence before the State Capture Inquiry shows that former president Jacob Zuma accepted unjustified gratification from a party that was benefitting from state contracts and hoped to benefit further, found acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Part 3 of his report from the State Capture Inquiry, which focused exclusively on allegations of corruption against the late Gavin Watson's company, Bosasa.

In his most significant findings against Zuma to date, Zondo said there was a reasonable prospect that the former president committed violations in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca). He recommended law enforcement authorities take the matter further.

In his 942-page report, Zondo detailed how Bosasa was inherently corrupt and said there were prima facie corruption cases against Zuma, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, all of whom received benefits from the company that was awarded at least R2.37-billion in government contracts between 2000 and 2016.

"Mr Zuma is...