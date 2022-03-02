Nigeria: Ganduje Sacks Officials Indicted for Land, Properties Racketeering

The official were indicted for selling public landed properties, forging documents, issuing false cadastral information and falsification of official records.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday, approved the dismissal from service of four staff of the state Bureau for Land Management for corruption.

A statement signed by the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, named the dismissed officials as Abdulmuminu Usman Magami, Senior Survey Assistant on Salary Grade Level 06, and Abdullahi Nuhu-Idris, Senior Land Officer on Salary Grade Level 10.

The others are Audu Abba-Aliyu, Press Attendant on Salary Level 05 and Baba Audu, Assistant Chief Land Officer on Salary Grade Level 13.

Mr Garba said the officials were sacked based on the recommendation of an Investigative committee set up by the government, following complaints levelled against them, and which found them guilty of the offences.

He said their dismissal was in accordance with Civil Service Rule No.04406, adding that the decision was to serve as deterrent to others.

The commissioner warned that the state government "will not condone any misconduct from any civil servant."

"Therefore, all government employees are expected to carry out their responsibilities honestly, diligently, effectively and in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations."