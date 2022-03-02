Nigeria: Nèstle Nigeria to Pay Shareholders N40 Billion Dividend

The final dividend translates to N25.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share.

Nèstle Nigeria Plc will reward its shareholders with a total dividend payout of N40.012 billion for the financial year 2021, after getting shareholders to agree to a payout of a final dividend of N20.21 billion.

The final dividend translates to N25.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, Nestle said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday.

The Swiss-based food company had earlier paid an interim dividend of N19.8 billion to shareholders. It recorded a revenue of N261.6 billion and a profit of N33.6 billion in the nine-month period to September 2021.

The dividend payment is "subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the annual general meeting will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 27 May 2022".

The register of shareholders will be closed from May 30, 2022 to June 3, 2022 to prepare the payment of dividend ahead of June 30, 2022.

The company said dividends will be paid to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.

"Unclaimed Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained Warrants and Shares Unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar," it said.