Nigeria: 2022 Headies Awards to Hold in U.S.

This marks the first time the Headies Award, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, will hold for the first time outside Nigeria since its inception in 2006.

On Tuesday, organisers of the Headies Awards revealed that the 15th edition of the awards would hold on July 2 in Atlanta, U.S.A.

On Tuesday, the organisers disclosed this at a 'Big Announcement' ceremony held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The "Join the Movement" award-themed would hold Atlanta's Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre.

They also announced the introduction of new categories, including talent managers and Africa Award, grand showcase of African fashion, and the Headies conference and music festival.

This year, a new category celebrating music executives will also be included in the Headies.

The categories of the award include: Headies Hall of Fame, Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year, Viewer's Choice, Album of the Year, African Artiste Recognition, Special Recognition Award, Music Executive of the Year, Song of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Next Rated.

Other categories are: Artiste of the Year, Recording of the Year, Best Street Hop Artiste, Best Alternative Song, Lyricist on the Roll, Producer of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Best R&B Album.

Also included in the categories are: Best Alternate Album, Best Afrobeat/Pop Single, Best Afrobeat/Pop Album, Songwriter of the Year, Best Vocal Performance (Male), Best Vocal Performance (Female), Best Music Video, and Best R&B Single.

Others are: Best Collaboration, Best Rap Single, Best African Collaboration, Best International Collaboration, African Artiste of the Year, and International Artiste of the year.

This marks the first time that the Headies Award, formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards, will hold outside Nigeria since its inception in 2006.

Several music stars have won the Headies, including Davido, Wizkid, and 2Baba.

The award recognises outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.