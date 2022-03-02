West Africa: UNOWAS and ECOWAS Conclude a Joint Mission Guinea.

1 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, Mr. Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS), and Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and President of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, concluded today a two-day joint mission to Guinea.

The objective of the mission was to assess the ongoing transition process, and to reiterate the solidarity of the international community with the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea for a stable and inclusive society.

As part of the mission, the delegation was received in audience by the President of the Transition, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya. It also held talks with Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui and Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouyaté, as well as the National Transitional Council and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Guinea.

ECOWAS and UNOWAS welcomed the establishment of the National Transitional Council and urged the transitional authorities to adopt a timetable for the restoration of constitutional order, as recommended by the ECOWAS Assembly of Heads of State and Government. According to Mr. ANNADIF, transition periods are not intended to solve all the difficulties faced by a country, but to lay the foundations that will gradually allow the implementation of appropriate solutions.

The joint ECOWAS-UNOWAS delegation reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to support Guineans in their efforts to restore constitutional order and stability in Guinea. "Experience has proven the effectiveness of the action of the United Nations and regional organizations when they cooperate closely, as was the case for this joint mission with ECOWAS," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UNOWAS.

The post UNOWAS and ECOWAS conclude a joint mission Guinea. appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X