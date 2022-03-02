Liberia: MHH Ends Two-Day Workshop

A two-day National influencer training on Menstrual Health and hygiene (MHH) Management has ended in Monrovia with participants recommending key actions for MHH.

According to Public Health Initiatives of Liberia, a local NGO implementing the Menstrual Health and hygiene Management project is ongoing in Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

The Executive Director of PHIL, Joyce Kilikpo, disclosed that the workshop held under the theme: National Female Influencer Training on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management focused on female lawmakers, ministers, and directors.

"Public Health initiatives of Liberia believe that the participation of lawmakers, ministers, and directors at various government ministries and agencies will help create awareness on menstrual health and hygiene Management", PHIL Executive Director said.

Executive Kilikpo asserted that the engagement with female lawmakers is to ensure that awareness is created in the Legislature with the aim of bringing the issue of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management to the limelight.

She disclosed that issues of religious beliefs, traditional norms and taboos are some of the underlying factors confronting the awareness of Menstruation.

"Public Health Initiatives through its community entry point, these barriers are being addressed, especially in Grand Cape Mount County", she added.

Accordingly, Representative Maimah Bricks Mensah of District 6 Bong County wants menstruation to be addressed holistically.

Representative Mensah said the myth and taboo surrounding menstruation should be tackled at all levels of the nation.

"Parents, communities and schools should be discussing amongst women, girls and men in the society to erase the taboo of not discussing menstruation", Representative Mensah noted.

She stressed the need for more awareness and open discussions on menstrual health and Hygiene Management.

"As one of the ambassadors on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, the issue of menstruation will be flagged in the House requesting for more budgetary allotment for Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management at the National Legislature". The lawmaker revealed.

Amongst topics discussed at the workshop include the introduction of MHH, Menstrual practices, water and sanitation among other topics.

The project is sponsored by Global Affairs Canada through WaterAid Liberia.