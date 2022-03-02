Zimbabwe Donates Food to Mozambique Terror Victims

Maputo — ZIMBABWE has donated 1 000 tonnes of food items to Mozambique in an effort to cushion victims of terrorism and violent extremism.

The gesture has been hailed as a show of brotherhood and solidarity.

The donation, comprising 800 tonnes of maize and 200 tonnes of white sorghum, is a fulfillment of the pledge made by Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during his state visit to Mozambique earlier in February.

Victor Matemadanda, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Mozambique, presented the donation.

"Faced with the threat of terrorism and its impact, it was natural that the two countries, bonded by geography, history, culture and tradition, and a spirit of camaraderie should stand together in unity and solidarity and help carry each other's burdens," the envoy said.

Luisa Celma Merque, President of the National Institute for Disaster Management and Reduction of Mozambique, said the donation was aligned with the "Together, for a Secure Future."

It is a shared commitment reaffirmed by Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

"The donation comes at an opportune time as Mozambique is grappling with an increased number of internally displaced persons who are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of terrorist activities and the effects of floods and cyclones," Merque said.

Zimbabwe's donation also comes against the backdrop of the pledges made during the Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Malawi in January.

Then South Africa pledged 20 000 tonnes of maize and Malawi pledged 10 tonnes of beans.

The northern province of Cabo Delgado is hardest hit by terror and extremism by Islamists.

It is estimated over 3 000 people have been killed and 800 000 displaced since 2017.

- CAJ News