Zimbabwe: Fashion Icon Basks in Glow of Zaa Nomination

fashionista and socialite Natalie Mhandu is on cloud nine after being nominated for the Female Personality of the Year at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA).

The awards show will be held in South Africa at the end of this month, after voting platforms closed on February 28.

She was nominated together with Davina Mavuwa, Venencia Mhonde, Elinah Mangena and Lilian Bususu.

Mhandu, who has been trending on social media for her fashion and style and recently won the Most Fashionable Social Media Personality at the inaugural Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards (SIZA) show, said 2022 was her year.

"Well, first of all, I believe there is God and everything has a time and I would say my blessings are starting to show," she said. "This is just two months into 2022 and I have been nominated in different awards and have been bagging them. I am very optimistic about the ZAA and I want to thank my fans and friends for voting."

Mhandu said although she was into fashion through her brand Style Philosophy, she wanted to take the socialite business seriously.

"That sector locally has been dominated by male counterparts, especially the designers. Somehow, if you want to be a celebrity locally besides being a musician, it is all about scandals or networking if you are a woman.

"I am here to change that narrative. Why can't we have agencies that groom and uplift those who want to push their brands? We should not be struggling and if you check women somehow are exploited and attacked on social media for unknown reasons. But if it is a male celebrity they are applauded.

"I also want to salute female celebrities like Mai Titi, Madam Boss and Tammy Moyo among others for pushing their brands so well. It is very hard being a female personality in this world because it is all about keeping appearances."

The ZAA nominee said her dress sense was inspired by countries like Nigeria, Italy and Spain.

"I have my personal stylist and sometimes I get calls from regional designers who want to work with me and it is a bonus for my brand."

Mhandu encouraged corporates to respect, understand and involve women celebrities in branding and personality status.

"Sometimes our images are used for free when they want to push their products. We should be respected and appreciated for our efforts. Engage us to push the brand and pay us equivalent to our counterparts because we are dominating as well. What men can do, women can also do."

Mhandu said if she wins the award she wanted to dedicate it to her mother and daughter.

"Those two have been my pillar of strength. "I went through a lot to be where I am and I owe them."