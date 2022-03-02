Zimbabwe: 'The Dutch Mentor' Enjoys Polishing Up Gem Boys

MANICA Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa believes that their early lead in the Castle Lager Premiership football championship race, spiced-up by Sunday's classic 6-2 drubbing of giants CAPS United at Sakubva, is not down to the changes he makes to the squad ahead of each game but the level of application shown by his players across the length of the pitch.

Nicknamed "The Dutch Mentor" for his proclivity towards the renowned "Total Football", an attacking, exciting and possession-based style of play, the Manica Diamonds coach Nhumwa made five changes on Sunday against CAPS United compared to the team that faced Herentals and lost 1-2 at the National Sports Stadium a week earlier.

After that defeat, the former Masvingo United coach infamously made five changes on Sunday against CAPS United when he benched the exciting combination of Tichaona Mabvura and Pasca Manhanga. He also left out Talent Chamboko, Takunda Jefrey and Carlton Munzabwa -- all of whom were in the starting line-up against Herentals in the previous round of league matches.

Charles Teguru, who single-handedly destroyed CAPS United on Sunday, was not even on the team sheet against Herentals two weeks ago, but made it into the starting X1 on Sunday against Makepekepe at Sakubva.

The Gem Boys reaped instant rewards as they pumped in five goals past the Harare giants in the first half and added one more after the breather to take CAPS United to the sword.

But Nhumwa refuses to read too much into his constant rotation of players and insists the fine run they are currently enjoying is down to the way the players apply themselves on a particular day on the field of play.

Manica Diamonds are joint leaders in the Castle Lager Premiership championship race with Chicken Inn as they have both picked up 12 points from five matches but the Mutare side lead the log standings by virtue of a superior goal difference over the Bulawayo team.

Although it's still early days in the championship race, Nhumwa is quite satisfied with the way his charges are applying themselves on the pitch.

"I think this all about how my players have been applying themselves on the field of play. It has nothing to do with the technical changes that we have made in each match that we have played so far.

"If you look at the match we played against Herentals in Harare, as I was walking from the changing rooms, our opponents were already celebrating their first goal.

"Their second goal also came very early. We will not complain about how the goals were scored, especially the first one, but the fact is that my players lost concentration during that moment. Therefore, it is clear that it is all about how players apply themselves on the day of the match," said Nhumwa.

"You can demonstrate everything during training sessions and make impressive runs during training but if the players fail to apply themselves on the day of the match that means the results cannot come your way."

"The Dutch Mentor" also believes that his team is destined for a better position at the end of the 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premiership season than the top five finish that they achieved in their maiden top-flight league season.

He said winning the league title, even though it is their wish, would be a bonus.

"Everyone in the league wants to win the title and we are no exception. However, my main target is to do better than we did in our maiden Premiership season.

"We ended on fifth position when we played in the Premiership for the first time and this is our second season. I am happy with the way things have been going and I am now looking forward to finish the season in the top four. Winning the championship, even though it is our wish, would be bonus.

"Remember, we are playing in a league with some big names and Manica Diamonds is just a small brand compared to the teams that have been there before us. We are in a league with teams such as Highlanders, Dynamos, CAPS United, FC Platinum and others, therefore finishing in the top four would really be a good achievement for us," said Nhumwa.

On Sunday, Manica Diamonds got their goals through a brace from Lloyd Katongomara, another brace from man-of-the-match Teguru and a goal each from Collins Dhuwa and forceful former Tenax FC star Farai Mugumwa. CAPS United got their consolation goals from William Manondo and Rodwell Chinyengetere.

The Gem Boys will be in for another test of consistency when they travel to Mhondoro for a date against Yadah Stars on Saturday.

Upcoming Castle Lager Premier

Soccer League Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals v Bulawayo City (NSS), Yadah v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), FC Platinum v Harare city (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS United v Whawha (NSS), Cranborne Bullets v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Tenax v Highlanders (Sakubva), Triangle v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (Luveve)