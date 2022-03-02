Zimbabwe: Cestoball Association Begins World Cup Team Selection

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Cestoball Association successfully hosted their first World Cup team selection process for Harare Province at Samuel Centenary Academy in Harare last Friday.

The association is racing against time to assemble a strong side before the end of April so that they can have ample time to prepare for this year's World Cup to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 19-21.

The ZCA, which was formed last year, has been progressing well and will next take their selection process to Rufaro High in Masvingo.

The ZCA president, Amon Madzvamuse, said he was happy with the response from the athletes and clubs after a short notice.

"We are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel as the turnout shows. We are starting here and as a new sport, both in the country and on the continent at large, we are doing well.

"There is talent and we are hoping that we will have a team by the end of April so that we can be in camp and make sure that the players understand each other better.

"We had a challenge as after the launch we were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown so it is like we are starting again. The good thing is we are getting support from everyone like schools, parents and the athletes," said Madzvamuse.

The sport is growing in leaps and bounds as there are some clubs now in high-density suburbs like Mufakose, Glen View and Dzivarasekwa, among others.

Samuel Centenary Academy principal, Moses Teketai, who provided the venue for the selection, said they are happy to be accorded the opportunity to be the school partnering cestoball in this country.

"As a learning institution we are very happy to partner the Zimbabwe Cestoball Association as we are not only limited to academics. Sports plays a vital role in every child's development and we are very happy to be part of the growth of a new sport in this country. "We strive to get the best out of our students and giving them an opportunity to take part in sports is another way of identifying talent.

"The partnership may help our students get some exchange programmes and to some extent scholarships," said Teketai.