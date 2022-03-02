Zimbabwe: Ccc Members in Court Over Public Violence

THREE suspected members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party appeared in court yesterday on charges of public violence after hurling bricks at an Epworth man, rendering him unconscious after he refused to support the CCC during their door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

Nobody Makoni (52), Patricia Zihanzu (50) and Agnes Mabhena (48) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with public violence. They were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Mr Farai Gwitima, who remanded them out of custody on bail of $5 000 each.

It is alleged that on Sunday at around 2pm, the three, in the company of 10 other party supporters who are still at large, went to the house of Stanley Muchemwa in Belapezi, Epworth, all clad in CCC regalia, according to the State.

Under the guise of carrying a door-to-door campaign for the March 26 by-elections, Nelson Chamisa's supporters then allegedly approached Muchemwa soliciting for his membership but Muchemwa told them that he was not interested in supporting their party.

Irked by his position, Makoni, Zihanzu, Mabhena and their accomplices allegedly started hurling bricks at Muchemwa's homestead and other nearby houses.

They allegedly attacked Muchemwa with bricks on the head, forehead, chin and right shoulder leaving him unconscious. The matter was reported to police leading to their arrest.