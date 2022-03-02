Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Announces New CEO

1 March 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest Iron Ore company has announced its new Chief Executive Officer for Liberi. In a press statement issued Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the company said, Joep Coenen is the new person.

"Joep Coenen joins ArcelorMittal from Ambatovy JV in Madagascar where he led the mining team as Director, Mining Operations. He has worked in mining operations across the world including Australia, Papua New Guinea, Guinea, Mauritania, Ghana, as well as Liberia, for various companies, on projects, and in both underground and open-pit operations," the statement said.

The announcement of new CEO COENEN to oversee ArcelorMittal Liberia was made Tuesday, March 1 by Stefan Buys, Executive Vice President and CEO, ArcelorMittal Mining.

In his message CEO Buys heartedly welcomed the new ArcelorMittal Liberia CEO COENEN and wished him and the team in Liberia all the best. CEO COENEN replaces Scott Lowe.

