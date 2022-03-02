Liberia: Mobile Clinic for Margibi Residents

Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuquay has promised to provide more developmental projects for the people of Margibi County.

According to Elibenizer Max Wilson An Executive of the People's Unification Party (PUP), Senator Nuquay did promise the people of Margibi County Mobile Clinic to enable the Citizens to get affordable medication in those areas without medical facilities.

He said with that commitment by Senator Nuquay, he was able to provide vehicles that will take people who are sick to the clinic, something that he has been able to achieve.

"Senator Nuquay promised the people of Margibi County Mobile Clinic to enable the people of the County to get good medical".

Wilson further said the former House of Representative's Speaker is not prepared to leave out any individual's hand in Margibi County for the upcoming general and presidential elections.

According to him, the political leaders of the PUP want everyone who is vying to be independent.

He further disclosed that Senator Nuquay vows to ensure that every individual who is prepared and ready to run in the upcoming general and presidential elections should prove to the people of Margibi County that they are strong enough to lead the people of the County.

Wilson further indicated that Senator Nuquay has been working hard for the People of Margibi in developing the County.

"During, 2017 Elections, Senator Nuquay of Margibi County began to unite the people and the entire county through development in various communities, towns, and villages including Marshall", adding, "I believe that Senator Nuquay can give more development for the people of Margibi County", He noted."

Wilson further explains that Senator Nuquay is a man who believes in developing human resources and the county.

"In 2020 Senator Nuquay never had the intent to run for the Liberian Senate, but others began to support the Senator, and today, he is serving as the Senator for Margibi County", Wilson noted.

He said Senator Nuquay is prepared and willing to stand with the people of Margibi County from Harbel to Marshall in transforming their lives.