Liberia: Water Is Life

Several Residents of three communities within Paynesville have benefited from Livening Water Project in collaboration with the GSA Road Church of Christ, a safe drinking water initiative.

Those communities that benefited from the safe drinking water initiative are Du Port Road, Doe Estate Rescue Center within FDA Bernard's Farm and Rehab respectively.

Speaking during the turning over and dedication of the various hand pumps to those communities Sunday, the Country Coordinator of Living Water Project and Senior Pastor of the GSA Road Church of Christ, Alfred Beyan said, their objective of providing safe drinking water to communities that are faced with serious water challenge is intended to change the community dwellers' living condition.

Pastor Beyan told the communities' residents, that the organization has been providing safe drinking water for many communities within rural and urban areas in Liberia.

He urged the various communities' leaderships and beneficiaries to put into place maintenance and regulatory system for those water facilities that was donated by his organization.

According to him, with such a system put into place by those leaders and beneficiaries, it will allow the water facilities to last longer and serve the purpose for which the organization constructed the facility.

Pastor Beyan further disclosed that the organization was able to provide similar safe drinking water facilities to several towns within Margibi and Bong Counties.

"Living Water is an organization based in America that is providing clean and safe drinking water for third world countries, it has been digging wells all over Africa and many other countries that need water", he said.

Pastor Beyan further said one of the objectives of the organization is to teach the truth world of salvation and it can be done through the provision of providing hand pumps to the community's inhabitants.

"We know water is life , he that gives water, gives life , and living water is here to give your life, those who will come to get water from this hand pumps, you can evangelize to them by teaching the good news of Jesus Christ", he indicated.

The Country Coordinator of Living Water Project and Senior Pastor of the GSA Road Church of Christ assured the public of his organization's commitment in addressing the water challenges that many communities' residents are face with.

Also speaking on behalf of Doe Estate Rescue Center residents, the General Secretary of the community Pastor Johnson Dolo expressed gratitude to the Living Water Project and that of Church of Christ for coming to their aid.

He said the community's dwellers on daily basis go out in search of water for hours, something he said, with the intervention by Living Water Project and that of the Church of Christ, the community will be relieved but appealed for additional hand pumps as means of reducing the pressure that will be placed on the only hand pump within the community with a large population.

Also, Evangelist Sayo Kouah of the Manifest Christ World Outreach Ministries located on the Du-Port Road praised the Living Water Project and that of the GSA Road Church of Christ for providing them with safe drinking water.

He said the church and that of the community inhabitants will make use of the water facility donated by the Living Water Project for its intended purpose.