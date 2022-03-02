Liberia: President Weah Constitutes Tubman University's Board of Trustees

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has constituted the Board of Trustees of William V.S Tubman University in Maryland County.

Members of the Board of Trustees constituted by the President on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, include representatives from the County's Legislative Caucus, Tubman University Alumni, Medicines and Health Sciences, Education, Engineering and Technology, Business and Management, Agriculture and Food sciences, Members of the Public and the President of the University.

Dr. Weah urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by serving the Tubman University with diligence, commitment, and professionalism.

Those appointed are as follows:

1. Dr. Julius S. Nelson (Chairman) University of Liberia

2. Hon. James P. Biney Senate Representative

3. Hon. Francis Dopoh HoR Representative

4. Representative T U Alumni Association

5. Ministry of Health

6. Liberia Electricity Corporation

7. Ministry of Finance & development Planning

8. The President Tubman University

9. Ministry of Agriculture

10. Hon. Ruth Coker-Collins Minister of Public Works

11. Dr. Bill Twehway

12. Hon. Eugene Lenn Nagbe

13. Hon. Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr

14. ArcelorMittal Liberia

15. Golden SIFCA (CRC/MOPP)

Ex-Officio

1.The President of Liberia- Visitor

2. Minister of Education