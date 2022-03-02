Tunisia: BFT - Report to Judiciary for Dissolution Will Not Impact Rating of Tunisian Banks - El Abassi

Tunis/Tunisia — There will be no impact on the Tunisian financial and banking sector from referring a report to the Tunis First Instance Court to issue a judgment of dissolution and liquidation of the Banque Franco-Tunisienne (BFT), Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) Marouane el Abassi said on Tuesday.

Technical and legal aspects in relation to the case were addressed in a bid to protect the national banking sector, el Abassi further told a press conference at the seat of the central bank.

The governor said the decision made by the Committee for the Rescue of Troubled Banks on Monday to send a report to the Tunis Court of First Instance to issue a ruling to liquidate after noting the bank stopped paying and could not be rescued.will have no impact on the rating of Tunisian banks.

"On the contrary, the move will be appreciated by rating agencies as it reflects the soundness of the Tunisian financial sector, especially as there are laws and mechanisms that help handle such situations," the official added.

The decision, though not acceptable notably at this declicate juncture, was made after all necessary steps were finalised.

The bank, created in 1879, had been at the centre of a legal dispute that involved the Tunisian state and the Arab Business Consortium International (ABCI) since 1982, El Abassi said.

The case was referred to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) under the World Bank. Attempts of amicable settlement failed, taking their toll on the bank for four decades.

Attempts by Tunisian authorities to secure the bank recovery in 2007 and 2010 ended in failure considering high costs.