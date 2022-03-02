Egypt: President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Witnesses the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family Event

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived on Monday at the International Conference Center "Al Massa" in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) to witness the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family event.

Sisi was received upon arrival by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli alongside Ministers Hala Saeed of Planning Nivine Kabbaj of Social Solidarity and Khaled Abdel Ghaffar of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Also, Chairperson of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi was present along with a number of state top officials.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended a discussion panel within the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family event.

During the panel, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that the state spent EGP 6.2 trillion on scores of projects, noting that the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family event is one of the main components of the Egypt Vision 2030.

He pointed out that "The Decent Life" project is meant to improve the living conditions of about 60 million people in the Egyptian countryside.

He noted that 40,000 new classes at a cost of EGP 20 billion will be established in view of the rising population.

During the panel, a documentary film was screened focusing on the impact of bloating population on living, health, and educational conditions.

For her part, Planning Minister Hala Saeed said the state has spent up to EGP 6 trillion to improve people's living conditions since 2014.

She said the overpopulation reached 2.5 million newborns annually, noting that if the state did not intervene, overpopulation will witness another leap within the coming few years.

El Saeed, also, said: "When the Egyptian state launched its vision for 2030 which comprised the national copy of the UN development objectives along with the presidential directives and the government's plan of action for the economic and social development, the key objective was to build the Egyptian character and improve the people's quality of life", noting that the National project of "Decent Life" which worth more than dlrs 50 billion over a period of three years is the biggest development project in the world.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has stressed the importance of the protecting the Egyptian state from sliding into destruction and chaos as happened in 2011.

Commenting on statements by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar during launch of the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family, the president expressed the state's keenness on human rights which he said is given priority, calling on citizens to be aware of the volume of challenges the country is facing.

The president stressed that these challenges increase the state's insistence on serious work for the sake of Egypt.

Sisi said the population increase undermines the state's ability to achieve growth.

The president added the Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 felt societal dissatisfaction while some saw the state as an enemy and were not aware of the real causes of the negative conditions at the time.

The president called for linking the labor market to education asking "Is the goal of education to educate our sons only or link them to labor markets?

He said the future of new generations is our responsibility, pointing out the state is working on changing the cause of deterioration and building a better future for the students.

He pointed out that 700,000 students graduate annually but the labor markets are not able to accommodate all of them.

He also said the state should increase the number of hospitals to improve health services offered to citizens.

He explained that the salaries of Egyptians are low but he is not responsible for that, pointing out that he wished to give every Egyptian EGP 30,000 monthly.

The president, further, promised to improve the health conditions of citizens.

In this respect, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called for rallying the efforts of the state to achieve development to combat poverty and ignorance and increase awareness, knowledge, progress and prosperity.

Sisi asserted the importance of developing not only the Egyptian family but also the Egyptian state, adding that real stability lies in reaching social satisfaction.

Sisi necessitated serious and continuous work to achieve development in the different domains in addition to working strenuously to improve Egypt's position among the countries of the world.

He said the state's capabilities do not go in line with its plans to achieve the targeted growth rates, stressing that the challenges besetting the state strengthen his resolve to work hard for the sake of Egypt.

Sisi stressed that the state seeks to build up the future, underlining that the state is keen on respecting human rights.

He noted that citizens are aware of the challenges facing the state.

President Sisi said the acting minister of health affirmed today that 1,62,000 patients received medical treatment during the past three years, adding EGP 106 billion are spent now on medical treatment, however, they are still not enough.

The president said that during his recent visit to Belgium he talked with Belgian officials about the human rights issue and the challenges the Egyptian state is facing.

He said he asked the Belgian officials on the volume of the GDP in their country and they said it reaches 500 billion dollars annually, and then he asked them about the population they said it stands at 10 million

President Sisi added that he told the Belgian officials that the GDP in Egypt should reach 5 trillion dollars as its population has reached 100 million people.

He explained that as Egypt does not have enough funds, the Egyptians do not receive appropriate food, education or medical treatment, noting that this is a challenge that the state has to overcome to ensure that fundamental human rights are fully realized.

The president said he encourages people to express their opinions freely on condition that they speak and act to serve the interest of the homeland.

He said he wishes to establish schools and universities at the highest level to be able to provide quality education and health services.

President Sisi said the state's potentials do not match the growth rates, pointing out he is not talking about the state budget deficit but he is talking about inability of performance, which led to this situation.

The president said he wants to achieve a high level of progress because the number of graduates amounts annually to 700,000, so he told Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat that the state seeks providing job opportunities based on advanced systems because their costs are not high.

The president asserted that the size of challenges have not sapped his determination on and persistence in working for Egypt's future.

The president, asked Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli about a graduates' training program which seeks to employ about 1 million youth, then Madbouli explained that it aims at training computer programmers to work everywhere even from their homes, noting that the training costs 30,000 dollars for every programmer.

The president directed the minister of communications and information technology to announce an AD to enable the graduates to apply for the program.

President Sisi, also, called on citizens to support the state efforts to build a new generation of real educated graduates able to cater for the needs of the job market.

The president called on newly-married girls to delay their pregnancy for one or two years in order to live up to the responsibility of being married and starting a new family and be better prepared for motherhood.

The president cited that the GDP in Singapore amounts to 300 billion dollars with a population of five million, while the GDP in Egypt amounts to 400 billion although its population reaches 100 million.

He wondered how some people often ask why Egypt has not been able to end the patient waiting lists at hospitals and regard this as a defect in the national development planning process. Part of the problem should be blamed on the rapid population growth, according to him, noting that the state is doing its best to address the problem and improve people's lives.

He called on officials in charge of universities, education, health, mosques, and churches to inspect the streets of some crowded districts such as El Marg, El Mataria and Khsous, saying he had to remove houses in slums in favor of the development process.

The president, also, called on the acting minister of health to increase the number of hospital beds.

Commenting on statements of the Minister of Planning and Economic Development on the growth rate which amounted to 6 percent, the president said that Egypt is in need of a growth rate of 60 percent in order to have GDP reaching 5 trillion dollars to provide good services for its population of 100 million people.

For her part, El Saeed underlined that the state's National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family is based on five axes; the first is women economic empowerment, the second is the reproductive healthcare service, the third is the cultural, awareness and educational aspect and the fourth is the digitalization of data on the Egyptian family.

She asserted that all such axes need a supportive environment of laws and regulations that provide the legal framework for their implementation on the ground, adding that President Sisi has added a fifth axis which is the program of financial incentives for women between 18 and 45 years old, young males and females along with school and university students.

She added that the project involves the economic empowerment of women aged between 18 and 45 by creating job opportunities for them.

She said that the family development project targets the training of 2 million women to raise their financial awareness and project management skills, adding that under this project a million micro-scale enterprises will be established with the support of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the National Council For Women.

She highlighted that the project focuses on drawing attention to women's health care issues by raising the efficiency of family health and development centers to provide vaccinations and primary care services, and following up premarital/ post-marital medical examinations.

She added that the project, also, addresses community awareness and the follow-up of couples attending marriage counseling classes. With that, several goals will be achieved, including improving population characteristics, detecting hereditary diseases and preventing child marriage, she added.

The minister noted that President Sisi has directed issuing saving certificates for families to guarantee their stability, saying that these certificates will only be provided to women who do not have more than two kids and their age upon inclusion in the program ranges between 21 to 40 years.

She noted that the project aims to address the population problem from a holistic developmental perspective to improve the demographic characteristics of the country, she said.

Saeed explained that the project's strategic goal is to improve the citizens' quality of life, noting the volume of projects carried out between June 2013 and June 2021 to achieve that goal had amounted to $400 billion.

The minister highlighted that this is the first time the government takes women economic empowerment into account when dealing with this issue, adding that the project also involves an incentive program to change women's reproductive goals.

Saeed pointed out that the project will also make use of digital means to ensure smart access to the project services by targeted beneficiaries, enhance the efficiency of follow-up and assessment operations, and sustain the project activities,.

She indicated that the first phase will cover as many as 52 townships nationwide, in line with the presidential "Decent Life" rural development initiative.

For her part, Minister of Social Solidarity Nivine El Kabbag said many female pioneers are contributing to the program in accordance with relevant directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, noting that their number has increased to 20,000.

She said "We aim to reach out to 4 million families", adding that the number of production centers at villages is estimated at 420, where some 640,000 families are working.

Meanwhile, El Kabbag said non-governmental organizations (NGOs) assist the government in implementing the third axis: "awareness".

She added that efforts are under way to increase the number of "Two Is Enough" centers after they have made several achievements.

She explained that "Two Is Enough" is the government's family-planning campaign aiming to challenge the traditions of large families in rural Egypt.

For his part, Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam commended the national project to develop the Egyptian family, noting that it falls within the framework of achieving real protection for humans.

The Mufti said "Sharia (Islamic law) came to preserve the human soul, as well as to protect faith, mind, money and offspring."

He pointed out that he noticed a defect in some families through his observation of fatwa (religious edict) requests and inquiries that are presented to Dar Al-Ifta as regards marriage and divorce.

Therefore, Allam added that premarital coaching courses have been organized for couples planning to get married.

Member of the board of the Egyptian Family Planning Association (EFPA) Noha Talaat asserted the association used a "decentralized" approach while handling the population growth issue.

She said the association is present in 21 governorates through 104 medical centers and clinics to offer family planning services to women gratis.

She noted that the panel convened as part of activities of launching the National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family, adding that the EFPA is now focusing efforts on raising public awareness about reproductive health, according to her.

She, also, said that cooperation is under way with Decent Life Foundation as part of the presidential initiative for sustainability of efforts to reduce the total fertility levels to lower than 2.9% from the current 6.2%.