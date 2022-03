Tunis/Tunisia — The Local Health Directorate in Nabeul reported three more deaths of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the toll to 1,615 since the spread of the pandemic.

125 more infections of coronavirus were detected in the governorate following the publication of 475 tests, i.e. a positivity rate of 26%, Local Director of Preventive Health Omar Sellimi told TAP.

Currently, there are 942 cases in the region, including 37 patients staying in hospitals, the same source said.