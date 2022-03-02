Tunisia: Bank of Financing SMEs - Projects Launched By Women Account for 20 Percent of Total Number - CEO

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Projects launched by women account for 20% of projects financed by the Bank of Financing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (French: BFMPE), said CEO Labid Zaafrane.

The distribution of projects is as follows: 26% in the textile sector, 26% in the agrofood industry, 15% in services and 13% in the industrial sector, the official said at a working session held Tuesday at the premises of the Ministry of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly.

The launch of Rayedet, the new leadership programme, also took centre stage during this meeting. The programme will be implemented by the ministry in collaboration with its partners, including public and private sector companies, in a bid to strengthen economic empowerment mechanisms. The launch will be announced on March 8.

The programme will increase funding for projects with high employability set in motion by women entrepreneurs, said Minister Amel Moussa Belhaj.

