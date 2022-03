Tunis/Tunisia — New Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Operations in Tunisia Nodira Mansurova, on Monday, expressed the Bank's readiness to further strengthen its support to Tunisia, particularly in relation to small and medium enterprises and public-private partnership.

Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia met with the European official at the ministry's headquarters in Kasbah, to discuss ways to boost financial partnership in the next period.