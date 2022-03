Tunis/Tunisia — Forty-five people tested positive for the coronavirus in Beja during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 25,546 cases, out of 66,407 tests carried out since the spread of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected in Beja (23), Medjez El Bab (17), Amdoun (3) and Testour (2).

The test positivity rate has dropped to 21%, from 30% in early February, while the incidence rate has reached 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data provided by the Local Health Directorate.