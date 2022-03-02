Tunisia: Passengers Over 6 Years Travelling to Italy From Tunisia Must Present Health Pass - Tunisair

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Passengers over 6 travelling to Italy from Tunisia must present a health pass, as of March 1, national carrier Tunisair announced on Tuesday.

This measure follows the latest decision of the Italian authorities and its subsequent restrictions.

This pass consists of a complete vaccination recognised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or a certificate of recovery dating back to less than 6 months or a negative antigenic test carried out less than 24 hours old or a PCR test less than 72 hours old.

As for the vaccination, it is valid for six months after the second dose and with no time limit after the third dose.

All travellers must complete a "passenger location" form in paper or electronic format. Those who fail to do so will be denied check-in, the same source added.

