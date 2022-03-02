Liberia: Coach Robert Lartey Flies Watanga FC High

Watanga FC Coach Robert Lartey leads his club to winning spree here with a 1-0 victory against LPRC Oilers. The win has led Watanga to mount pressure on the league leader Freeport FC.

Coach Lartey's boys defeated reigning league champions LPRC Oilers 1-0 with Striker Chauncy Freeman scoring the club's lone goal in the first half.

The win is Watanga FC's eighth of the season as they maintain their second-place position with 27 points from 15 league games.

Oilers remain in fifth-place on the log with 23 points from the same number of games.

Meanwhile, the Freeport boys still maintain their three-point gap on the league log.

They continue to maintain their lead atop of the log with seven more games left to end the season.

The 'go green boys' whipped Nimba United 3-1 in matchday 15 of the league to maintain their three-point gap on the log.

Freeport FC sit atop with 30 points, three points above second-place Watanga FC.

As for Nimba United, they sit in 9th place with 16 points on the log.

At the same time Nimba Kwado FC suffered another defeat at the hands of LISCR FC in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

The defeat is the club's fourth of the season.

Kwado that lost to Oilers in their previous game suffered another 1-0 home defeat to the shipping boys.

Striker Sam Jackson's 55th-minute spot kick gave the shipping boys all three points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LISCR sit third on the log with 26 points, while Nimba Kwado FC are in 4th place with 23 points.

Mighty Barrolle FC continue their winning adventure since the ascendancy of Matthew Julutweh as head coach.

The Rollers won their last three league games straight in row, increasing their tally to 20 points.

Barrolle remain at seventh spot on the log, while Heaven Eleven dropped at the bottom of the league log with 11 points.

Sandi FC got a little bit of relief from being elevated from relegation zone after they won Monrovia Club Breweries 2-1.

Thanks to Aaron Hali and Emmanuel Kaplee for scoring the club two goals.

Invincible Eleven came from a two-goal headache and settled to a two-all draw with Bea Mountain FC.

The Sun Shines Yellow boys did a good fight to collect a point that pushed them second to bottom on the log.

I.E., have 11 points and sit 11th place, while Bea Mountain FC are still stationed at 6th place with 22 points