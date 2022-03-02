Liberia: Finance Boosts MCSSTA Capacity

1 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) has donated an assortment of office supplies and equipment to the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association (MCSSTA).

Making the donation on behalf of Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., LIMPAC Executive Director, Del-Francis Wreh expressed Minister Tweah's gratitude to the leadership of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association for their dedicated commitment to ensuring the students across the MCSS are properly trained despite the challenges within Liberia.

Director Wreh also thanked the leadership of the MCSSTA for their cordial working relationship with the Administration of the MCSS and also their frank and open engagement with Government of Liberia for resolving problems for teachers and students within the system.

The donation which costs over 3,000 United States Dollars includes an i6 Lenovo laptop, a printer, printer cartridges, several reams of sheets, markers, and a whiteboard, among others, representing initial donation and support from LIMPAC to the MCSSTA.

The LIMPAC Executive Director also promised that in addition to the donation of the materials, LIMPAC as the version of Minister Tweah will collaborate with MCSSTA in the area of capacity building for teachers, especially training in data analysis using Microsoft Excel, and other data analysis software.

Receiving the donation, the President of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association (MCSSTA), Augustine N. Nyormui thanked the Government through the Minister of Finance for identifying with MCSSTA and supplying the critical materials that the MCSSTA actually needed.

He also expressed appreciation to the Administration of MCSS for the cordiality and promised to remain engaged with MCSS administration and the Government of Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X