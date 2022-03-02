Liberia: Man Found Guilty in Murder Trial

A 19 -year-old man identified as defendant Chris Karpeh has been found guilty of murdering victim Shadrack George Weah, 19, following a murder trial at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The indictment says defendant Karpeh knowingly and intentionally struck his nephew Shadrick George Weah's head with an ax on 4 August 2021 in the New Kru Town community on Bushrod Island under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Following the accident, investigators say defendant Weah ran away for three weeks, but he was later arrested in Grand Gedeh County, southeast Liberia, after being declared wanted by police authorities.

During the trial, defendant Karpeh filed a guilty plea with the court to the charge of murder and also appealed for mercy.

In the indictment, grand jurors said the act by defendant Karpeh was in contravention of Title 26, Section 14.1 A and B, Section 50.51 (1) (a) and Section 51.3 (1) against the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia.

The trial jurors have found the accused guilty of the crime of murder. Following the jury's verdict, the mother of 19 years old Shadrack George Weah expressed overwhelming joy and happiness over the justice system of Liberia for granting her justice in the murder case.

Speaking in an interview with judicial reporters after the verdict was brought down, Madam Christian Karpeh said the court has restored great joy to her because she feels very bad and hurt most times seeing other people's children while her son is no more.

The indictment further revealed that the criminal act to kill the deceased started on 19 July 2021 when the defendant and the deceased were involved in bitter confusion that resulted in a fistfight.

According to Madam Karpeh, before coming to the court for the case, she has been hearing a lot of negative information even from the defendant's family that nothing would have come out of the case.

She claimed that the defendant's family had vowed to make sure that their son is prevented from going to jail.