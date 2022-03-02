Liberia: Man Jailed for Allegedly Sodomizing, Cutting Victim's Tongue

1 March 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Police have sent to jail defendant Darius P. Siryon, 25, at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly sodomizing and cutting the tongue of a 17 years old victim. The suspect is said to be a resident of the Out Land Community, Paynesville.

Defendant Siryon was charged with the crimes criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault in violation of Chapter 10 Section 10.1 and Chapter 14 Section 14. 20 of the Revised Penal Code of Liberia.

Police investigation revealed that the victim along with his parents were living in Out Land Community, Paynesville and defendant Darius Siryon also lived in the same community with John W. Tokpah.

During a wake keeping of a lady only identified as Ma. Fumbah, police said defendant Siryon took the victim to a nearby old security boot that is within a fence and used his teeth to cut the victim's tongue from his mouth.

Police said a portion of the victim's tongue was discovered in the grass, hours after the victim was taken to ELWA hospital for medical treatment by his mother Angeline Peabody.

According to police, the patient didn't consent for a thorough physical exam.

The victim was transferred on February 18, 2022, to the 14 Military hospital and has been undergoing medical treatment.

