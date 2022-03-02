Liberia: Hippo FC Down Shaita Angels 3 - 1

Hippo FC has crushed Shaita Angels 3-1 at the Nancy B. Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County, earning them three points.

The Hippopotamus Girls' three points have enabled them to sit 5th place on the orange women's league table, thanks to Tonia Freeman's brace coupled with Priscilla Harris's goal that earned them the victory.

In total, the team has played 12 games with one pending, bagging 17 points at 5th place in the women's league.

At the same time, City Football Academy has defeated Soccer Ambassadors 3-1 to continue their win in the ongoing orange women's league, as Mabinty Camara, Boh Saran Kourouma and Soccer Ambassadors' own goal that gave the City Girls all three points at Tusa Field in Gardnersville.

City Football Academy sits third place on the log with 28 points from 13 matches.

Still at Tusa Field in Barnesville Earth Angels FC flogged Blanco FC 2-0.

A goal from Melissa Gebah and Adamasay Sesay were enough to give the Angels hope to move 8th place in the relegation zone.

The Angels and DC Shooters have 9 points. Earth Angels remain in 8th place from 13 matches in the ongoing orange women's league, while DC Shooters FC are in 9th place from 13 games.

Meanwhile, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Practice Pitch in Paynesville, Determined Girls FC dumped World Girls FC 6-2 to collected all three points.

Determined Girls FC maintain their first-place spot on the table with 39 points from 13 games.

Bountou Sylla, who is the top scorer and hat trick giant in the LFA/Orange women's league increased her goals to 41, while Paulinho Agbotsu got a brace as well to complete the club's victory over the weekend.

Somewhere outside Montserrado County at the George Weah Technical Center Ambassador FC settled to a goalless draw with DC Shooters.

Ambassador FC sits second place at the top of the table with 28 points from 12 games with an outstanding game.

To climax the weekend, World Girls FC remains in fourth place on the log with 24 points from 13 games, while Shiatta Angels FC is at the bottom of the league with 3 points from 13 games. And Soccer Ambassador sits 6th place with16 points from 13 games. Meanwhile, Blanco FC sits 7th place in the league with 10 points from 13 matches.