Tunisia: ETAP - Fourth Renewal of 'Zarat' Permit

Tunis/Tunisia — The fourth renewal of the "Zarat" hydrocarbon research permit for the benefit of the Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières (ETAP), is granted for a period running from 25 July 2012 to 11 August 2023.

This decision was published, on March 1st, 2022, in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) by an order of the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of February 15th, 2022, bearing the fourth renewal of the hydrocarbon research permit called "Zarat" permit.

The renewed permit covers an area of 780 square kilometres, according to the first article of this order.

During the period of validity of the permit, ETAP is required to fulfil all its contractual obligations relating to the drilling of an exploration well and geological and geophysical studies for a total minimum cost estimated at 10 million dollars.

ETAP became the holder of the hydrocarbon research permit "Zarat" with a rate of 100%, under an order of the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of January 5, 2022, authorising the total transfer of rights and obligations in the hydrocarbon research permit called "Zarat".

"Is authorized the total transfer of rights and obligations held by the company "PA Resources Tunisia Pty Ltd" in the hydrocarbon research permit called "Zarat" (1%) to the benefit of the Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières", stipulates the first article of this order.

This allocation comes at a time when the government has revealed, in the report on the state budget 2022, its forecasts in terms of hydrocarbon production, indicating that it will reach 2.222 million tonnes of crude oil and 2.268 million tonnes of gas equivalent oil, while the volume of oil and natural gas consumption will amount to 5.778 million tonnes or 1.6% more than expected.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The House of People's Representatives (ARP), whose work has been frozen since July 25, 2021, by decision of the President of the Republic, Kais Saied, had adopted on June 15, 2021, the draft law on the fourth renewal of the hydrocarbon exploration license "Zarat".

The granting of this permit came following an application filed, on March 25, 2019, by ETAP after the failure to obtain the third renewal, from July 25, 2012.

ETAP, which initially held 55% of Zarat, therefore published Annex 5 amending Article 20 of the specifications of the permit agreement, the application of which requires the approval of a legislative text.

It requested the regularisation of the file by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons after the publication of the 2013 annexe, the refusal of the third and the full acquisition of the Zarat permit.

ETAP justified the fourth extension request by the significant exploration prospects in terms of the existence of geological structures to be explored and developed and positive economic results.

The Zarat permit was awarded in accordance with the agreement signed on April 5, 1990, and the provisions of Decree No. 9 of 1985 and the provisions of the special agreement.

The consumption of refined petroleum products will increase by 0.7% in 2022 compared to 2021. The country will import 2.944 million tonnes of refined petroleum products compared to 2.905 million tonnes in 2021, according to government forecasts.