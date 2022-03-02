Tunisia Calls to Prioritise Peaceful Means in Ukraine

25 February 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has called on all parties concerned by the recent events in Ukraine to "work on settling the conflict through peaceful means, based on its principled position that dialogue is the best way to settle states' disputes," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad said in a statement.

Tunisia is following with "great concern" the rapid development of events in Ukraine and the heightened tension in the region.

It urged "the international community to do its utmost to encourage the various parties to negotiate and reach an urgent settlement of this crisis so as to preserve the lives of innocent civilians and restore security and stability in the region," the statement added.

