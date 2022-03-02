Tunisia: UK Willing to Support Tunisia in Its Negotiations With IMF - Ambassador

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — UK ambassador to Tunisia, Helen Winterton, expressed during her meeting, on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, her country's readiness to support Tunisia during its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a member of the board of this institution.

During the meeting, Bouden and Winterton discussed the negotiations between Tunisia and the IMF, in addition to the development of bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, education and higher education, says a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Both sides also discussed the latest developments in the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation process of Tunisians stranded in this country.

The technical discussions initiated on February 14 between the IMF delegation and technical teams from all ministerial departments were completed on February 22.

Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia said on February 23 that these discussions were effective and answered all the questions and details requested by the IMF.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X