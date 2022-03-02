Tunisia: UK Willing to Support Tunisia in Its Negotiations With IMF - Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — UK ambassador to Tunisia, Helen Winterton, expressed during her meeting, on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, her country's readiness to support Tunisia during its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as a member of the board of this institution.

During the meeting, Bouden and Winterton discussed the negotiations between Tunisia and the IMF, in addition to the development of bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, education and higher education, says a statement of the Prime Ministry.

Both sides also discussed the latest developments in the situation in Ukraine and the evacuation process of Tunisians stranded in this country.

The technical discussions initiated on February 14 between the IMF delegation and technical teams from all ministerial departments were completed on February 22.

Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia said on February 23 that these discussions were effective and answered all the questions and details requested by the IMF.