Tunisia: Health Minister Holds Working Session With IOM Chief of Mission

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Ali Mrabet, on Tuesday, held a working session with Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia Azouz Smiri and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting focused on the organisation's efforts to ensure adequate support to migrants and the mechanisms adopted to provide them with protection.

Mrabet pointed to the continuous coordination between the different structures concerned to monitor the implementation of cooperation projects, mainly in technical expertise and sharing of experiences between countries in managing migration flows.

Smiri, for his part, expressed IOM's willingness to continue the cooperation and partnership with Tunisia. A set of proposals on the creation of new projects adapted to the current and upcoming stage were presented.

