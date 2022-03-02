Tunisia: Number of Needy and Low-Income Families in Tunisia Is 963,000 - Minister

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of needy and low-income families in Tunisia has reached 963,000, or the equivalent of 4 million Tunisians suffering from poverty, said Social Affairs Minister Malek Ezzahi.

He was speaking to TAP at the opening of the regional conference on the national consultation on the reform of the social promotion sector, organised by the Ministry in Kairouan.

The number of subsidies to help needy families will be increased, to include 310,000 more families in 2022, he added.

The 2022 finance law had approved increasing the subsidy for needy families from 180 dinars to 200 dinars, provided that this measure concerns 310,000 families, Finance Minister Siham Boughdiri Namsia said at a press conference on December 28, 2021.

