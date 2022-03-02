Tunisia: Coronavirus - 51 People Test Positive in Sidi Bouzid

1 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 51 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid. This brings to 39,033 the number of COVID-19 cases in the region since the pandemic spread.

During the same period, 211 people recovered from the infection, bringing overall recoveries in the region to 37,422, Béchir Saidi, deputy director of primary health in Sidi Bouzid, told TAP on Tuesday.

According to the same source, 41 COVID patients are currently placed in hospitals in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X