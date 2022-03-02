Tunisia: Coronavirus - 51 People Test Positive in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — 51 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid. This brings to 39,033 the number of COVID-19 cases in the region since the pandemic spread.

During the same period, 211 people recovered from the infection, bringing overall recoveries in the region to 37,422, Béchir Saidi, deputy director of primary health in Sidi Bouzid, told TAP on Tuesday.

According to the same source, 41 COVID patients are currently placed in hospitals in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid.