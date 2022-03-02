Kenya Airways Partners With the Magical Kenya Open as Official Airline Partner

Nairobi — National carrier, Kenya Airways, has announced a partnership with Kenya Open Golf Limited as the official airline partner during this year's edition of the Magical Kenya Open Championship.

The partnership will see the carrier fly in all the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) officials who will be supervising and managing the tournament.

The airline will also offer discounted rates to professional golfers and enthusiasts from various destinations to participate in the tournament.

"Our in-kind support to the Magical Kenya Open is testament to our long history of supporting sports across the continent and the next generation of talent," Said Kenya Airways CEO and Group Managing Director Allan Kilavuka.

The tournament has attracted close to 156 professionals showcasing topflight international golf while promoting Kenya as a worthy golf tourism destination that has superb golfing courses and favorable weather.

"Kenya was named Africa's best Golf destination during the 2020 World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony, and this is proof of the strides that the country has made in the development of golf over the years. We are cognizant and appreciate the role Kenya Airways is playing to promote golf tourism in Kenya," commented Kenya Golf Open Limited Director, Zuhura Ogada.

According to the Global Golf Tourism Market 2017-2021 by Technavio.com, the global golf tourism market in 2016 totaled $22.92 billion (Sh2.3 trillion) and from their research, this market will total $44.6 billion (Sh4.46 trillion) during the period of 2021-2025.

Golf tourism remains a key area of focus for Kenya Airways as a national and global airline.