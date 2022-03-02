Kenya: 28% of Adult Population Reached With Covid-19 Vaccines

Nairobi — The government has reached 27.9 per cent of the adult population with the COVID-19 vaccine even as the positivity rate slowed down to 0.6 per cent on Tuesday.

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERCC) on Tuesday reported administration of 16,691,191 vaccines across the country since the nationwide vaccination campaign in March 2021.

"As of February 28 2022, a total of 16,691,191 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,838,509 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,611,589," the statement read.

The government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

The total number of vaccines administered within 24 hours is 53,053 while the total number of people fully vaccinated within 24 hours stood 32,094.

Nyeri county leads with 49.8 per cent adults fully vaccinated. Nairobi follows with 45.8 per cent and Kirinyaga with 35.6 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported the positivity rate at 0.6 per cent with 32 people having tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 5,480 tested within 24 hours.

Of these 32 cases, Nairobi County leads with 27 followed by Mombasa County with 3 and Turkana County reporting 2 cases.

Further, Kagwe reported that 13 patients had recovered 10 of whom were from various health facilities countrywide. Three others recovered under home-based care pushing the total recoveries to 303,274.

NERCC noted that, "today there is no death reported, therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,639."

MoH said 39 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 496 were under home-based care.

Three patients were reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) all of which were on ventilatory support.

Another 14 patients in general wards were on supplemental oxygen with no COVID-19 patient in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).