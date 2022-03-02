Kenya: Six-Time Retired Hockey Olympian Avtar Sigh Awarded

1 March 2022
Nairobi — Six-time Olympian Avtar Sigh Sohal was on Tuesday awarded for his lifetime achievements in the game of hockey.

Having started playing the game of hockey at the age of 17 years, Avtar Singh has been recognized for his achievements in the game of hockey, especially having been at the Olympics six times.

Born in 1938, he played the first international match for Kenya in 1957 against South Africa before being named the British Kenya team captain in 1962, leading the Kenyan team to victory against Pakistan and Zanzibar.

He also skippered the Kenyan team at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964, the second Olympics games for Kenya.

In 1971 he captained the Kenyan team also at the 1st World Cup in Barcelona Spain just before he retired from international hockey.

"I am a Kenyan, everything I have done I have done for the country Kenya. And I remember the people we have lost, because the people we have lost should give us strength to create a stronger hockey in the days to come," Said Avtar while being rewarded.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed who graced the ceremony, said that Avtar's achievements rested on the strong foundations that were established by past sporting legends.

"The representation of players like Avtar in international competitions gave a chance to racial minorities to maximize their potential in Sports," CS Amina said.

"The Sikh Union club has produced numerous Olympians and world cup players, and has put the country on the world map. Additionally, the Sikh community has distributed up to 350 tonnes of rations, to help feed the less fortune in our society," CS Amina added.

