Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Candidate Out to Reclaim Kambuzuma Seat

Senior Reporter

Zanu PF candidate for Kambuzuma Constituency in Harare, Cde Oscar Nyamunokora, is confident of making history by reclaiming the seat which has been under MDC formations for the past 20 years.

He is battling it out with Mr Willias Madzimure of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Mr Chiposi Fungai of MDC-Alliance in the upcoming by-elections set for March 26.

Residents in the suburb, who have suffered poor service delivery at the hands of successive MDC councils, said they are determined to correct mistakes of the past 20 years.

Mr Danmore Chari said opposition parties whether MDC formations or CCC are failures.

"We voted for Willias Madzimure for the past 20 years, but we really benefited nothing from him. We only saw him during campaign periods, but this time we are saying no, we want service delivery. We are going to vote for the tried and tested Zanu PF party," said Mr Chari, a voter in the constituency.

"The opposition leaders are after their personal egos. They do not have people at heart. MDC formation councils have failed to provide proper service to the people. Our roads are in bad shape. The residents have realised that the opposition political parties have nothing to offer to the people," added Mr Chari.

Another resident Ms Gelly Makombe said they are ready to vote out the opposition in the coming by-elections.

"We are tired of poor service delivery from the MDC formations. We are going to vote for Zanu PF candidate Cde Nyamunokora," she said.

Urban residents countrywide have bemoaned the appalling service delivery under the watch of corrupt and incompetent opposition officials, who wantonly hike rates and tariffs, but fail to provide the matching services.

Cde Nyamunokora said Zanu PF is now campaigning hard and offering voters an alternative in the March 26 council and National Assembly by-elections.

"Corruption by officials and councillors is affecting service delivery in Kambuzuma. Most of the residents especially in Joshua Nkomo are expected to get their title deeds by the Government. It is only the Zanu PF Government and President Mnangagwa who have the people at heart,"

He said a number of roads have been rehabilitated in Harare by the Government after the local authority failed to carry their mandate.

"We are now saying it is high time the electorate voted capable leadership. There is poor service delivery in Kambuzuma. There is no running water for domestic use. Joshua Nkomo residents require title deeds for their houses. Zanu PF has the capacity to change the face of Kambuzuma residents," he said.

The residents are currently fetching drinking water from a vandalised water pipe that passes through the Kambuzuma.

Cde Nyamunokora is working towards establishing a reservoir of clean water which is currently under construction.