Egypt Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Yemen

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez has welcomed a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Yemen, condemning the cross-border attacks by the Houthi terrorist group on Saudi Arabia and the UAE that struck civilians and civil infrastructure.

The spokesman told reporters that the resolution called for immediately stopping these attacks, extending measures and sanctions imposed as per relevant UNSC resolutions and expanding an arms embargo.

He expressed hope that this resolution would bring hostile acts to an end and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilians as well as pushing forward the path of a political solution.

The resolution will also serve efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen based on the relevant Security Council's resolutions, the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms and the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue in a way that preserves Yemen's unity and independence and integrity of its territories, Hafez said.

