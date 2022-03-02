Egypt Welcomes UNSC Resolution On Yemen

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez has welcomed a resolution adopted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Yemen, condemning the cross-border attacks by the Houthi terrorist group on Saudi Arabia and the UAE that struck civilians and civil infrastructure.

The spokesman told reporters that the resolution called for immediately stopping these attacks, extending measures and sanctions imposed as per relevant UNSC resolutions and expanding an arms embargo.

He expressed hope that this resolution would bring hostile acts to an end and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilians as well as pushing forward the path of a political solution.

The resolution will also serve efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen based on the relevant Security Council's resolutions, the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms and the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue in a way that preserves Yemen's unity and independence and integrity of its territories, Hafez said.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X