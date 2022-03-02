Egypt: Suez Canal Revenues Jump 15.1 Percent to U.S.$545.5 Million in February

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, announced, on Tuesday 1/3/2022, an increase in the revenues generated by the Suez Canal by 15.1 percent during February 2022.

Rabie said that revenues amounted to $545.5 million (not including navigation services) during February 2022, compared to $474.1 million during the same month last year, marking an increase of $71.4 million.

He pointed out that the navigation movement in the canal during February 2022 recorded new and unprecedented records in terms of vessel transit rates and net tonnage by crossing 1713 vessels from both directions, with a total net tonnage of 100.1 million tons, compared to the crossing of 1532 vessels during the month of February of last year, with a total net tonnage amounting to 97.6 million tons.

Rabie explained that the performance rates during February 2022 are the highest compared to the same month over the successive years throughout the history of the canal, which was reflected in the increase in the revenue generated by 15.1%, recording $545.5 million (not including navigation services) during the month of February 2022, compared to $474.1 million during the same month last year, with an increase of $71.4 million.

He added that navigational reports during February 2022 monitored a significant increase in the transit rates of various types of ships compared to the same month last year, as the number of bulk vessels increased by 29 percent, and container ships transiting the canal increased by 11.8 percent, while the rate of increase of car carrier vessels reached 22.2 percent.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X