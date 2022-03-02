Egypt: Cairo Sends Plane to Evacuate Egyptians Fleeing Ukraine to Romania

Upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, an EgyptAir plane will fly on Tuesday afternoon1/3/2022 to Bucharest to evacuate Egyptian students who fled the conflict in Ukraine to Romania, Cabinet Spokesman Ambassador Nader Saad said.

The spokesman said the cabinet issued the orders upon receiving the presidential directives to make all necessary coordination between the Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian embassies in the countries surrounding Ukraine, the Ministry of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Affairs. They agreed to send a plane to fly home Egyptian students from Bucharest.