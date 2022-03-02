Egypt: Cairo Sends Plane to Evacuate Egyptians Fleeing Ukraine to Romania

1 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, an EgyptAir plane will fly on Tuesday afternoon1/3/2022 to Bucharest to evacuate Egyptian students who fled the conflict in Ukraine to Romania, Cabinet Spokesman Ambassador Nader Saad said.

The spokesman said the cabinet issued the orders upon receiving the presidential directives to make all necessary coordination between the Foreign Ministry, the Egyptian embassies in the countries surrounding Ukraine, the Ministry of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Affairs. They agreed to send a plane to fly home Egyptian students from Bucharest.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X