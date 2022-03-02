Egypt: All EGX Indices Up,Benchmark Increases 1.2 Pct

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices went up collectively at the close of Tuesday's trading, pushed by strong purchases from Egyptian and Arab institutions and investment funds.
The market capital gained some EGP 8.9 billion, registering EGP 710.89 billion.
The EGX 30 benchmark index rose 1.2 percent, recording 11,275.78 points.
The broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and medium enterprises (SMEs) increased 1.89 percent, hitting 1,853.7 points.
The all-embracing EGX 100 index was also up 1.86 percent, standing at 2,839.19 points.