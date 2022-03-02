Tanzania Coffee Research Institute Pleads for More Funding to Enhance Coffee Research

Hai — THE Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI) has asked the government to consider increasing the institution's funding for further improvements of coffee research in the country.

The plea was made by the institution's Chairman, Mr Yahya Mahwisa during its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Lyamungo in Hai district, Kilimanjaro Region recently.

"Currently we are subject to 0.6 per cent of the funds through the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) which comes from coffee sales including exports, the amount is small compared to the major responsibilities that TaCRI has in place which are aimed in increase productivity in coffee production through researches," he said.

He said TaCRI has projected the production of 100 million coffee seedlings in the next five years, equivalent to 20 million seedlings a year, something which needed sufficient funds to achieve that goal.

"TaCRI has already played a big role in coffee production in the country through research; we will continue to research because positive results are already visible The main thing now is for the relevant authorities to look into the possibility of increasing funds to TaCRI so that it continues to operate effectively", he said.

For his part, Mr Julius Mbunda, a participant in the TaCRI AGM advised local government authorities' leaders including the district executive directors (DEDs) in coffee producing districts to continue to encourage coffee farmers to use the new coffee varieties.

TaCRI is working hard to conduct researches that have led to the discovery of more than 10 new varieties of coffee that have begun to bring productivity as far as coffee production in the country is concerned, the main task is for these leaders to mobilise farmers to use these new coffee seedling varieties.

He also appealed to the relevant authorities in the districts, especially extension officers and agricultural officers to develop the habit of monitoring coffee seedlings provided to farmers to have reliable records that will assist in monitoring coffee production in the country.

Earlier, TaCRI Vice Chairman, Mr David Kakama appealed to farmers to trust and extend their cooperation to TaCRI because the institution is considered as one of the best research institutes in the world.

"TaCRI has been selected as one of the eight professionally operational research institutions in the world out of 160 competing institutions; this is an achievement that coffee stakeholders need to use by working closely with TaCRI to increase coffee production in the country," he said.

He also appealed to farmers and coffee stakeholders, in general, to continue with the efforts that would increase coffee production in the country a move which he said would increase the number of Tanzania's coffee buyers.

"If you have a lot of coffee in stock, the number of our coffee's buyers will increase and this is because most of them like to buy their coffee at one centre (supplying country) instead of buying it from different places to meet their demands," he said.