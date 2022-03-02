Rwanda: Wanted Businessman Lloyd Moves to Block Extradition From Kenya

Media reports from Nairobi, on Tuesday, March 1, indicated that the Kenyan businessman whose real estate development firm defrauded Rwandan property buyers 10 years ago, has moved to the High Court in Kenya to stop his extradition and quashing of red alerts issued against him by Interpol.

Nathan Lloyd Ndung'u, the Kenyan-American businessman who owned the now defunct DN International, was last month arrested in Nairobi over the fraud case he faces in Rwanda.

He was presented before a Nairobi, where prosecution applied to have him detained pending extradition proceedings.

A court in Nairobi on February 7, released him on a bond of Kshs1 million (around Rwf8.7 million).

He is wanted in Rwanda for fraud linked to fraud in a housing scheme in 2012.

Lloyd was last month arrested as he arrived in Nairobi, reportedly from the US. He was on an Interpol Red Notice after an arrest warrant was submitted to Kenyan authorities in 2018.

In 2017, people who formerly delivered supplies or bought homes from the firm launched a fresh lawsuit demanding payment for investments made on the development of one of the housing projects by DN International (Green Park Villas) in Gasabo District, Kigali, which was incomplete when the firm became insolvent.

In his petition before the Kenyan High Court, which The New Times has seen, he claims that the government of Rwanda is misusing the Interpol Red Notice to harrass and intimidate him "and the applicant fears it will use it to have him placed in its custody and thereafter it kills him."

He also says his arrest and detention was illegal, malicious, and unreasonable as it was based on ulterior motives and abuse of power.

"There is no basis for the applicant to be unreasonable and maliciously harassed by the government of Rwanda and he urges this honourable court to urgently intervene because his life is under threat from the said government," his lawyer said in the petition.