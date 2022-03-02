Ghana: Man Arrested for Faking Robbery, Stealing Gh¢69,000

A 28 year old man, who allegedly faked a robbery against him and stole GH¢69,000, has been arrested by the police in Accra, last Friday.

Godfred Katasu, an errand boy of a forex bureau operator, who was reported to have stolen the money to aid him travel abroad, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP)IddiLansahSeidu, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times,in Accra yesterday.

He said three weeks ago, the suspect reported at the Accra Central Police that he was carrying GH₵69,000 to deposit at the bank, but was attacked by two armed men on a motor cycle at the National Theater intersection and robbed him of the money.

DCOP Seidu said the case was investigated and Katasu during interrogation broke down and confessed to the police that he stole the money and that the robbery story was a hoax.

The Police Commander said the suspect was arrested and put in custody to assist in further investigations, adding that an amount of GH₵60,000 has been retrieved by the police.

DCOPSeidusaid the suspect would be put before court soon for charges of stealing and deceit of public officer.

He assured of the police service's continuous effort clamp down on criminal activities in the country, and called on the public to support the police.