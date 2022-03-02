Ghana: Strengthening Border Security - GCDD Partners Police, Immigration to Sensitise Border Communities On Security

Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (GCDD), an NGO in Ho in collaboration with police and immigration officials from the Agortime-Ziope District organised a one-day forum to create awareness on border security for residents along the Ghana-Togo frontiers.

The event was held at Obemla DA Primary School on Friday.

Residents were educated to be vigilant and report any unusual incident and movements of unknown visitors in their communities to security services.

The Deputy Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service for Kpetoe, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Prince Ewuah, speaking to the residents indicated that the Ghanaian border remained closed.

He, however, said due to the porous nature of the border around the Agortime stretch, some foreigners were using unapproved routes to enter the country.

He appealed to the residents to alert the security agencies anytime they spotted any such illegal immigrants in their communities. He told the residents that anytime such reports were made to them, the suspects were screened, processed and deported.

Speaking on behalf of the Kpetoe District Police Command, Chief Inspector Lawrence Akpemado indicated that some of these illegal immigrants engaged in cross-border crimes such as human trafficking, smuggling of weapons, drugs and other serious crimes that could be catastrophic to the communities and the nation at large.

Chief Inspector Akpemado appealed to the residents not to harbour any illegal immigrant to outsmart immigration processes.

Sixty participants were drawn from communities including Obemla, Agorhome and Mangoase; all suburbs of Kpetoe to take part in the forum.