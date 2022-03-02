Ghana: 4 Boys Drown in Volta Late

Sunyani — The Yeji Police yesterday retrieved the bodies of four boys, who drowned in the Volta Lake, in the Pru District of the Bono East Region.

Reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times, indicated that the incident occurred at konkoma, a suburb of Yeji Township, and the boys were identified as Omaru, 10, Ali, 8, Mubarack 12, and Ibrahim 7.

The Assemblyman for the Yeji Electoral area, Usman Yusif, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the boys were reported missing by their families on Monday evening

He said the bodies of the boys were found floating on the Volta lake, Tuesday morning, and were retrieved by the police and deposited at the St Mathias Hospital morgue at Yeji for autopsy.

The Yeji police have begun investigations into the incident but attempt to speak with the Yeji District Police Commander, proved futile.