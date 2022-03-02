Ghana's Energy Sector to Woo Investors At Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is leading a delegation of senior officials from Ghana's energy sector to attend EXPO 2020 underway in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, lead organisers of Ghana's participation in the EXPO as the 'Energy Month', March will be used to position Ghana's energy sector favourably in the minds of investors and decision makers.

The Ministry and its sector agencies at the EXPO will showcase Ghana's energy potential in the upstream, downstream and renewable energy sectors with strong emphasis on the 2030 Petroleum Hub agenda, one of the important visions of His Excellency the President among other key areas.

As part of a series of planned engagements to attract investor partners into Ghana's energy sector, the Ministry will host an investment forum on Saturday 5th March, 2022 where sector agencies will use the opportunity to pitch for investment into their various sectors. The forum will be attended by Ghana's Ambassador to the UAE, Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the CEO of the GIPC and leading figures of the investor community in the UAE. There will also be one-on-one sessions between Ghana's energy sector CEOs and prospective investors.

The Ministry will also participate actively in the 'Ghana Day' on 8th March, 2022 where the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address a business forum organized by the GIPC in close partnership with the Ministry of Energy. The President is also expected to highlight strongly, the numerous opportunities in the energy sector as well as other areas of the economy. All these events are strategically geared towards making Ghana attractive to the investor community at the EXPO. Beyond these events, the Ministry has scheduled rotationally, the use of the Ghana pavilion by the sector agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My sector agencies will provide deeper insights into the operations of their sectors.

They will indeed demonstrate the limitless opportunities in the generation, transmission and distribution value chain of the power sector" Dr. Prempeh said at a strategic meeting.

He continued "

They will also demonstrate Ghana's hydrocarbon potential evident in acreages for exploration, farm-in opportunities as well as the rapid expansion of our gas market, among other important areas of the petroleum industry"

On the theme "connecting minds, creating the future", EXPO 2020 which started on 1st October, 2021 and ends on 31st March, 2022 is the first to be held in the Arab world, gathering about 200 country participants. Ghana's energy sector players are confident that Ghana can make the most out of this strategic gathering.