Ghana: Farmer Grabbed for Allegedly Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

2 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police in Kpando have arrested a 26-year-old farmer for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at KpandoTorkor, in the Volta region.

Julios Avete, suspect, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP)EffiaTenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in a telephone interview yesterday.

She stated that preliminary investigations revealed that last Saturday, the suspect was caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with the victim (name withheld) by the victim's mother at her residence at KpandoTorkor, about 2:00 pm.

DSP Tenge stated that Avete took to his heels when he saw the victim's mother approaching, but he (suspect) was pursued and arrested with the assistance of other relatives.

The Police PRO stated that a police medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital for medical assessment.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X