Ghana: Farmer Grabbed for Allegedly Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

The police in Kpando have arrested a 26-year-old farmer for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at KpandoTorkor, in the Volta region.

Julios Avete, suspect, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Volta Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP)EffiaTenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in a telephone interview yesterday.

She stated that preliminary investigations revealed that last Saturday, the suspect was caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with the victim (name withheld) by the victim's mother at her residence at KpandoTorkor, about 2:00 pm.

DSP Tenge stated that Avete took to his heels when he saw the victim's mother approaching, but he (suspect) was pursued and arrested with the assistance of other relatives.

The Police PRO stated that a police medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital for medical assessment.