Tanzania Fully Supports African Court's Mandate - PM

Arusha — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Monday reminded the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) on the importance of discharging its mandate with faith.

The Premier, who was speaking during the occasion of the opening of the court's Judicial year, reminded the AfCHPR that every African country had its own sovereignty, hence the decision to opt out of the Arusha-based judicial facility.

"The performance of the court has in the recent past been affected by some countries' withdrawal, this is a clear signal that the court must exercise faith as every nation is entitled to their sovereignty," the Prime Minister explained.

Mr Majaliwa however assured the AfCHPR of Tanzania's full support, saying the government will continue to closely work with the continental court in justice dispensation.

Tanzania, which hosts the African Court whose seat is in Arusha, became the second country after Rwanda to withdraw the right of individuals and NGOs to directly access the African Court in 2019.

Tanzania's notice of withdrawal of the declaration made under Article 34(6) of the African Court Protocol was sent to the African Union on November 21, 2021.

In May last year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan hinted that the government could revisit the decision of withdrawing from the court.

On his part, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo commended AfCHPR for striving to uphold human rights on the continent.

Prof Osinbajo, who was also the Chief Guest at the event, further noted that the African Court was a work in progress which needed enough nurturing.

"We must all be proud of this Court... civil societies must as well continue to defend human rights and monitor governments," added the Nigerian VP.

In his remarks, Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) Chief Executive Officer Donald Deya said Africans must revisit the pledge of silencing the gun, a promise made more than decade ago.

"Let this be a moment of solemn reflection on our journey with a view of seeing where we erred," he explained.

Mr Deya castigated some African leaders for not having respect for law and human rights.

Last year, at its 15th Anniversary, the court resolved that "as a means of enhancing its visibility and engaging as many stakeholders as possible.

It yesterday convened a solemn ceremony at the commencement of the first of its four sessions of each year to mark the official opening of the judicial year.

The Court is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union (AU) elected in their individual capacity.

It was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa and started its operations in November 2006 initially in Addis Ababa and a year later moved to its permanent seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

It has jurisdiction over all cases and disputes submitted to it concerning the interpretation and application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and any other relevant human rights instrument ratified by the States concerned.